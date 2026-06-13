Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant

Source: General / Radio One Houston

Reliant is helping you get the family together this summer with the cash that connects. You could win $2,500 to connect with the family and host your own summer family reunion, vacation or cookout!

Fill out the entry form and upload your favorite family reunion photo.

Post a photo of you and your family on instagram using the hashtag #102reliantfam and tagging @majic1021. Your profile must be public to enter, deadline is Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Deadline to enter is Sunday, July 5th

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Reliant For The Fam Sweepstakes” ends on Sunday, July 5th, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

HIT THE NEXT PAGE FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES