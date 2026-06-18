Goal Diggers — Meet The 28 Finest FIFA Footballers Turning The 2026 World Cup Into A Global Thirst Trap

Source: Is it hot in here or is it just these gorgeous goalkeepers and goal makers? The World Cup is underway, and the influx of fine FIFA footballers has made the most popular sport on the globe even more popping! Starting June 12, a record 48 teams have converged in North America for a series of 104 nail-biting battles to determine which country will take home the coveted World Cup and all the bragging rights that come with. RELATED CONTENT: Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now While diehard supporters track all the brackets, match-ups, and stats, BOSSIP knows what to prioritize thirst and foremost: Who are all these hotties taking over your social media? We’ve taken on the tedious task of compiling a list of sizzling soccer stars and head-turning teams for your viewing pleasure.

The first on our list has probably been running through your mind and feeds even more than he runs on the field. German-born Maduka Okoye isn’t even in the 2026 World Cup, but he did give the Nigerian team a fighting chance through the playoffs in November 2025 as the country’s top goalkeeper.

Regardless of when his next game is, mouthwatering Maduka will have millions more fans and all eyes on him. If you’re curious just how much global attention he’s getting, just check all the different languages and dialects of thirst flooding his comments. And we can see why!

Win or lose, the diasporic drip, FIFA face cards, and athletic eye candy have us on the edge of our seats! Hit the flip for more fine footballers!

1. Maduka Okoye We know, we know! This one is so nice, we had to list him twice. The viral sensation has all kinds of clips resurfacing like a fitness competition to remind us that Maduka Okoye is more than just a pretty face. Muscle-ups, pull-ups, and push-ups? Oh, my! Even Maduka’s natural hair routine is making the rounds and we love to see it! Keep scrolling for the rest of the list!

2. Ghislain Konan

3. Samuel Moutoussamy

4. Raphinha

5. Johnny Placide

6. Gleison Bremer

7. Memphis Depay

8. Antonio Rüdiger

9. Lyle Foster

10. Lionel Mpasi

11. Jearl Margaritha

12. Team Cape Verde Cape Verde made history with a goalless draw against Spain on Monday, June 15. And the roster looked so good doing it that the whole team earned an honorable mention.

13. Vozinha

14. Marcio Rosa https://www.instagram.com/marcio_rosa97/p/DQFVg3PDA6H/

15. Wagner Pina

16. Kelvin Pires

17. Steven Moreira

18. Deroy Duarte

19. Seko Fofana

20. Kenji Gorre

21. Gervane Kastaneer

23. Yahia Fofana

24. Jurgen Locadia

25. Lionel Mpasi

26. Ivan Toney

27. Paul Labile Shakur Pogba