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Sean Penn Is Directing A January 6 Movie Starring Bradley Cooper

Sean Penn Is Directing A January 6 Movie Starring Bradley Cooper & Social Media Has Questions

The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker is set to direct a movie inspired by the early life of a police officer who was present during the Capitol attack.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Two smiling men in suits at a film event; a large crowd gathered at the U.S. Capitol building, waving flags and holding signs.
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Sean Penn is heading back behind the camera for a new feature film that draws inspiration from one of the most divisive moments in modern American history.

The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker is developing an untitled drama centered on the early life of a police officer who was present during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. While the real-life officer who inspired the story has not been publicly identified, the project is already generating attention because of its connection—however indirect—to the insurrection that shook Washington and the nation, Variety reports.

As first reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. has acquired the project, which Penn wrote and will direct. Bradley Cooper is being considered for the starring role, though no deal has been finalized.

Studio insiders are reportedly emphasizing that the film is not specifically about the events of January 6 itself. Instead, it has been described as “an unexpected story about friendship” that only intersects with the Capitol attack. That framing appears designed to position the movie as a character-driven drama rather than a political statement, though any project touching January 6 is likely to attract scrutiny regardless of how it is marketed.

The timing is particularly notable given the ongoing changes in Hollywood’s corporate landscape. The project arrives as David Ellison and his family-backed media empire continue expanding their influence across the entertainment industry. Ellison has publicly highlighted his ties to President Donald Trump in recent months, including hosting members of the administration at private events and attending Trump’s heavily publicized UFC event at the White House.

Penn, meanwhile, has long been one of Trump’s most outspoken critics. The actor once referred to Trump as “an enemy of mankind,” making the political contrast surrounding the project difficult to ignore.

The film adds to an already distinguished directing résumé for Penn, whose credits include Into the Wild, The Pledge, and The Indian Runner. As an actor, Penn has won Academy Awards for Mystic River, Milk, and, most recently, for One Battle After Another, another Warner Bros. production.

Cooper, who has increasingly established himself as a filmmaker in his own right through projects such as A Star Is Born and Maestro, would bring additional prestige to the production if he officially signs on.

Penn will produce the film alongside John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth through Projected Picture Works. Production is expected to begin in mid-2027. The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance, with Penn represented by CAA and Cooper represented by Range Media Partners.

See social media’s reaction to the project below.

Sean Penn Is Directing A January 6 Movie Starring Bradley Cooper & Social Media Has Questions was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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