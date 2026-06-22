AV’s R And B Minute On Victoria Monet, And B.E.T Awards

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Victoria Monet’s “Let Me” Reaches Number One On Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Victoria Monet is topping a Billboard chart. Her single “Let Me” has risen to number one on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart dated June 20th.According to Luminate, the track was the most played song on adult R&B radio stations in the U.S. from June 5th through the 11th. This gives Monet her third Number on on the Adult R&B Airplay chart.

BET Awards 2026 Reveal First Wave Of Performers, Special Guests

BET is announcing the first wave of performers and special guests that will take the stage at the 2026 BET Awards. Performers include Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver and French Montana, among others. MC Lyte will return as an announcer while Druski hosts the ceremony. More performers, presenters, and surprise moments will be unveiled leading up to the live broadcast. The BET Awards will air on June 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on BET.

Live Nation Offering $99 Four Pack Lawn Tickets To Summer Tours

Live Nation is offering four-packs of lawn tickets to individual shows this summer for 99-dollars. It’s part of the Summer of Live promotion. The participating artists include Kesha, Kid Cudi, Goo Goo Dolls, Train and more. The Summer of Live four-packs are available now.

Rod Wave Reveals “Don’t Look Down” Release Date, Announces North American Tour

Rod Wave’s next album is on the way and he’ll be hitting the road in support of the new record. “Don’t Look Down” will be out on August 28th, while the tour kicks off on September 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll close things out with a show in Atlanta on November 18th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Toy Story 5″ On Track To Have Largest Opening Of Any Movie In Two Years

“Toy Story 5” is shaping up to be the biggest movie of the year so far. “Deadline” says the latest entry in the Disney-Pixar franchise is not only on track to have the biggest debut weekend of 2026, but potentially the largest over the last two years. “Toy Story 5” is projected to make over 170-million dollars at nearly 45-hundred theaters across North America.