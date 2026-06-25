AV Health Moment. You Choose What’s Best

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Poison center records show American teens abusing over-the-counter medications at an alarming rate

Published on June 25, 2026
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Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

Poison Centers: Social Media Trend Causing Benadryl Abuse Among Teens

Poison center records show American teens abusing over-the-counter medications at an alarming rate.  A recent health advisory from America’s Poison Centers cited a “concerning rise” in cases of allergy and sleep medication abuse in teens ages 13 to 19.   It noted a five percent jump in exposure to any substance among teens in this age group from 2024 to 2025.  Cases involving sleep and allergy medications rose by 32-percent. America’s Poison Centers is urging adults to store all medications safely and out of reach of kids and teens.  They also advise parents to be aware of social media trends or challenges that may encourage unsafe use of benadryl or other medications.

Study: TikTok Videos Promoting False Sunscreen Info Get Most Views

Dermatologists are sounding the alarm bells about a study looking at sunscreen misinformation being spread on TikTok.  Canadian researchers from the University of Alberta analyzed nearly one thousand of the most-viewed sunscreen videos on the platform.  The videos promoting misinformation about sunscreen got more engagement on the platform, despite making up a fraction of the most popular posts on the topic.  The study found that only six-percent of videos  —  the ones claiming sunscreen is “toxic,” “causes cancer,” or “blocks your health”  —  are driving the highest numbers of likes, comments, and shares.

American Red Cross In Need Of Donors

The American Red Cross is looking for more blood donors at a time of year that traditionally sees a dip in donations.  The agency is offering 15 dollar gift cards through June 28th for those that donate and a chance to win other gift cards.  Officials say donations in the summer drop as much as 30 percent because people are away and children are out of school.

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