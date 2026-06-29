Win a $100 Gas Card This Holiday Weekend with Majic and 800-BadCrash

Source: JUSTIN THE LAWYER / 800.BAD.CRASH

Majic 102.1 is helping listeners hit the road a little easier this Fourth of July weekend. The station has officially launched its “Holiday Fill Up” Gas Giveaway, giving listeners the chance to win $100 in free gas just in time for the busy holiday rush.

Powered by 800-BAD-CRASH and Majic 102.1, the promotion is designed to give back to the community during one of the most traveled weekends of the year. Whether you’re headed out of town for a family reunion, road trip, or simply making your way across Houston for cookouts and fireworks, this giveaway could help cover your next fill-up.

Entering is simple. Listeners can text GAS to 71007 to receive a direct link to enter for their shot at winning. The contest is part of Majic 102.1’s ongoing commitment to connecting with listeners and providing real value through fun, community-focused promotions.

The “Holiday Fill Up” giveaway comes at the perfect time as millions of Americans prepare to hit the highways for Independence Day celebrations. From backyard barbecues to fireworks shows across the city, Majic 102.1 wants to make sure your tank is full and your holiday plans stay on track.