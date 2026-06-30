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Hamp’s Camp Returns to Houston for 2-Day Youth Football Experience

Published on June 30, 2026
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A former NFL running back wearing a blue and red football uniform stands with the ball, promoting a 2-day youth football camp on July 30-31 at Kashmere High School in Houston, TX.
Source: Hamp’s Camp / General

Houston youth looking to sharpen their football skills and build confidence on and off the field will have the chance to do both this summer at Hamp’s Camp, a two-day youth football camp presented by former New York Giants running back Rodney Hampton Jr.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR HAMP’S CAMP

FREE PROMO CODE: HAMP27

Set for July 30 and July 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kashmere High School, the camp is designed to give young athletes a structured environment focused on skill development, competition, and mentorship. Organizers say the goal is to help build tomorrow’s leaders both on and off the field.

For families interested in registering or learning more, additional information is available through the camp’s official site at Hamp’s Camp or by contacting Rodney Hampton Jr. directly at 713-294-0315.

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