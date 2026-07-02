Listen Live
Close
News

Sexyy Red’s Pens Letter To Judge Amid Tay Keith Royalty Dispute

Sexyy Red’s and the late Tay Keith’s team appear to be moving forward toward a resolution in their ongoing royalty dispute.

Published on July 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sexyy Red’s and the late Tay Keith’s team appear to be moving forward toward a resolution in their ongoing royalty dispute.

Earlier this year, Tay Keith sued the Pound Town rapper’s label over alleged unpaid royalties tied to several records he produced. The two built a strong musical chemistry over the years, collaborating on hits like “SkeeYee,” “Get It Sexy,” “Hang With A Bad B*tch,” and more.

Then, in June, the Memphis hitmaker tragically passed away at 29.

Following his passing, Sexyy Red joined the countless artists in paying tribute to her longtime collaborator, “BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED, I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE.”

She later addressed the controversy surrounding Keith’s unpaid royalties, saying she was “appalled and furthermore hurt” by the situation.

“Tay Keith and I are great working partners and even greater friends. If the label owes him money, I’m sure they have started the process to get him paid.”

The St. Louis rapper also explained that, as an artist, she doesn’t have the authority to pay producers directly, noting that those responsibilities fall on the label.

Rebel Music attorney Dameka Davis later released a statement, providing an update on efforts to compensate Tay Keith’s estate.

“We were in the final stages of getting Tay Keith fully compensated before his shocking passing this week. We are expediting the finalization of this work with Tay Keith’s attorney so that full payment can be made to his estate as soon as possible.”

Sexyy Red’s Pens Letter To Judge Amid Tay Keith Royalty Dispute was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.1

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
UniverSoul Circus
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To UniverSoul Circus

Comments
Colorful water slides and inflatable structures at an amusement park, with a person riding down one of the slides.
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

Comments
A family reunion picnic in a park, with people grilling, playing soccer, and enjoying a meal together. The image is sponsored by Reliant.
2 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Jokia
Faith & Fame  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s Daily Power Point “Peacemakers”

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close