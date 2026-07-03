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R&B Super Jam Brings Tyrese, SWV, Jaheim, Silk and Next to Houston

R&B Super Jam Brings Tyrese, SWV, Jaheim, Silk and Next to Houston

Published on July 2, 2026
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A group of R&B artists posing together in front of a "R&B Super Jam" event poster with the date September 5, 26 and performers Tyrese, SWV, and Jaheim.
Source: R&B Super Jam / General

Houston R&B fans are in for a major night this fall as the R&B Super Jam is set to take over Toyota Center on September 5. The highly anticipated concert will bring together some of the genre’s most recognizable voices for one unforgettable evening, celebrating the timeless hits that helped shape the sound of R&B over the last three decades.

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Headlining the show is Tyrese, alongside legendary groups SWV, Silk, and Next, plus soulful hitmaker Jaheim. Fans can expect a packed night of classic records, from love ballads to late-’90s and early-2000s anthems that still ring out today.

With a lineup stacked with chart-topping talent, R&B Super Jam promises to be one of Houston’s can’t-miss live music events of the season. Whether you grew up on these records or are discovering them for the first time, this show is shaping up to be a celebration of real R&B energy. Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to lock theirs in early before the show sells out.

R&B Super Jam Brings Tyrese, SWV, Jaheim, Silk and Next to Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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