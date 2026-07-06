AV’s R And B Minute On Beyonce, Taylor And More

Source: Beyonce / Beyonce.com

Beyonce Surprise Releases New Song

(Undated) — Beyonce is treating the BeyHive to a new track. On Saturday, she surprised dropped a song called “Morning Dew (Donk).” The track is being called the start of “a 60-day countdown to her next birthday, and the re-issue of B’Day.” That album was released on September 4th, 2006 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured the smash hits “Irreplacebale” and “Deja Vu” featuring Jay-Z.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get Married

– Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married. The superstar power couple tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday. The wedding was officiated by their friend, actor Adam Sandler. Digital billboards outside the World’s Most Famous Arena announced the nuptials by displaying the message “JUST&T MARRIED.” Some one-thousand guests reportedly attended the wedding, including famous names like Paul McCartney, Tom Brady and Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor Swift’s Favorite Teacher Dies On Her Wedding Day

(New York, NY) — Taylor Swift’s favorite teacher turned security guard died on her wedding day. The Telegraph is reporting Kirk Schwabe died of metastatic kidney cancer Friday and was too sick to attend her wedding to Travis Kelce. Schwabe was a Chicago police officer before becoming a criminal justice teacher at Hendersonville High School in Nashville, where Swift went to school. He later became Swift’s security guard. Before his death, the 69-years-old Schwabe told The Telegraph that he believed his former student had found the right partner in Kelce.

Madonna Celebrates New Album With Pop-Up Shops

(New York, NY) — Madonna’s new album is out now and she celebrated with special pop-ups in the U.S. and U.K. The Queen of Pop marked the release of “Confessions Two” with four limited-time pop-up experiences in New York, Los Angeles and London. They included immersive visuals and decor as well as special merchandise offerings. Separate House of Confessions installations presented by TikTok were also opened in the three cities over the weekend.

.