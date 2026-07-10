AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Texans, Astros And More.

Texans bolster offense, defense to support QB Stroud's playoff push

Defensive star Anderson Jr. signs $150M extension, anchoring elite unit

Houston Cougars poised for Big 12 success with returning starters, coaching stability

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Expectations for the Houston Texans in 2026

The Texans are gearing up for the 2026 season with high expectations. Despite a talented roster, they have struggled to make a deep playoff run. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has led the team to the playoffs each year but faced offensive challenges last season. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley and general manager Nick Caserio are key figures in addressing these issues. The team made significant upgrades to the offensive line and added new talent to support Stroud. The defense, already strong, has been bolstered with key additions. If the offense can improve, t Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. signed a three-year, $150 million extension this off-season, solidifying the team’s strong defense. Anderson, alongside Danielle Hunter, forms a formidable duo under head coach DeMeco Ryans. With 54 tackles, 12 sacks, and other impressive stats last season, Anderson is considered one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. Scouts and executives rank him as the third-best in the league, and he has the potential to win a defensive player of the year award in the future. he Texans could be a top contender in the AFC.

Houston Texans’ Kamari Lassiter Sees Honest Judgement From Anonymous Coaches

The Houston Texans drafted Kamari Lassiter in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has quickly exceeded expectations in his two seasons in the league. Lassiter is earning recognition as one of the most reliable defensive backs in football, with NFC coaches praising his competitive nature and playmaking ability. Despite not having elite speed, Lassiter’s instincts, technique, and effort make him a challenging matchup for opposing quarterbacks. He has been lauded as the best No. 2 corner in the league and has thrived in his role alongside Derek Stingley Jr. in Houston’s talented secondary. As the Texans aim for a championship in the 2026 season, Lassiter’s continued development could be a key factor in maintaining their elite defensive status.

If you’re looking for a Big 12 winner not named Texas Tech or BYU, consider the Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars are entering the 2026 season with momentum and high expectations after a successful 2025 campaign. With continuity on both sides of the ball and a significant portion of offensive production returning, the team is poised for success. Analysts view Houston as an overlooked contender in the Big 12 due to their returning starters and coaching stability. The defense, led by coordinator Austin Armstrong, is a strong foundation for the team, while the offense benefits from a high level of returning production and the addition of dual-threat runner Makhi Hughes. Houston’s schedule avoids some tough opponents, giving them a chance to make a mark in the conference.