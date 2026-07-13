Jay-Z set new Yankee Stadium concert attendance records over two nights.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show earned a record 9 Emmy nominations.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid NYC over $160k for their wedding security.

Source: Adrian Edwards / Getty

Jay Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Attendance Record Two Nights In A Row

Jay Z is breaking records with his Yankee Stadium concerts that happened over the weekend. The rapper broke the record for most tickets ever sold for the venue two nights in a row. Jay-Z reportedly sold over 44-thousand tickets on the first night and 45-thousand on the second night. He performed three shows at the venue over the weekend in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “The Blueprint” and the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt.”

Jay-Z Fans Fight With Security During Saturday Concert at Yankee Stadium, Video Shows

Rumors of Jay-Z’s final Yankee Stadium concert being canceled caused chaos and panic among fans on social media. Long lines and delays at the venue led to speculation that the show was off, but Jay-Z eventually took the stage after hours of waiting. A throng of people reportedly broke through stadium gates, causing a lockdown that prevented entry and exit. Despite the delays and confusion, the concert proceeded, with Jay-Z addressing the crowd and thanking them for their patience. The show, which had been rescheduled for after midnight, set a record for ticket sales.

Teddy Swims Confirms Raiche Wright Split In New Song

Teddy Swims is confirming his breakup with Raiche Wrights in his new song, “Break Up In Reverse.” The song dropped on Friday and the singer has also confirmed their split in a press release. Swims said “upon writing this song and my next album, I’ve been going through it with my relationship with my baby’s mother coming to an end.” The artist and Wright have been linked since 2024 and welcomed their first child in June 2025.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Earns Record 9 Emmy Nominations

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show is continuing to break records. The show has received a record-breaking nine nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, making it the most Emmy-nominated halftime show in TV history. The halftime special surpassed the previous record of six-nominations set by Lady Gaga’s 2017 performance. Bad Bunny’s performance is up for Outstanding Directing, Choreography, and Production Design, among other categories. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 14th.

50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Documentary Receiving Three Emmy Noms

50 Cent is sharing his reaction to his Diddy documentary receiving several Emmy nominations. In a post on Instagram, the rapper wrote “everybody had something to say when I announced it…now the Emmys got something to say too,” adding “you can’t argue with the work.” “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” has been nominated in three categories- Outstanding directing for a documentary, outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, and outstanding documentary or nonfiction series. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 14th.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Paid NYC Over $160k For Wedding

It turns out the police patrols and other extra steps taken by New York City to prepare for America’s closest thing to a royal wedding last week was not a gift from the city. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday that singer Taylor Swift and her now husband Travis Kelce paid the city over 160-thousand dollars to cover policing, and other matters. Over 100 NYPD officers were assigned to be around Madison Square Garden on wedding day.