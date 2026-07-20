AV’s H -Town Headlines

Source: Galveston / General

Tropical Depression 2 Forms In Gulf, Tracking Toward Houston

(Houston, TX) — Tropical Depression 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bertha sometime this morning after forming on Sunday in the eastern Gulf. The storm will move northwest over the next few days, bringing heavy rain, high surf, and gusty winds along the Gulf Coast. Tropical force winds are expected to reach southeast Texas coastal waters as early as Wednesday evening, but the center of circulation won’t arrive in Houston before late Thursday into Friday. The storm is shaping up to be more of a rainmaker than a windstorm.

Report: Houston Police Worked With ICE 100+ Times Since April

(Houston, TX) — A new report says Houston police worked with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at least 103 times since April. The figures come from the first quarterly immigration report required by the Houston City Council to measure cooperation between local police and federal immigration officials. Almost half of the interactions between HPD and ICE started with traffic stops by police, and another 17 were at accident scenes. Over half of the people who were stopped were released at the scene, while 19 ended up in ICE custody.

ICE Detains Bellaire HS Student From Russia Who Reportedly Overstayed Visa

(Houston, TX) — A Bellaire High School student is being held at an ICE detention facility after his arrest by ICE officers in Houston. ICE says 18-year-old Russian national Alim Garipov was arrested on Friday. The agency says Garipov was admitted to the United States in 2022 as a nonimmigrant with permission to stay in the country for six months. ICE says Garipov didn’t leave the United States when time was up, and he’s been in the country illegally ever since.

Houston Man Dies In Starr County Crash

A Houston man has died in a Friday crash in Starr County. First responders were called to the area of FM 755 near FM 1017 in La Gloria on Friday afternoon. Investigators say a Dodge 1500 veered into the northbound lane and hit a Dodge Ram towing a trailer. Sixty-seven-year-old Noelio Garza Pena died in the crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

18-year-old killed, 20-year-old wounded in shooting outside North Freeway restaurant, HCSO says

A 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for a shooting that occurred outside Mexcal Cantina Pacifico in north Harris County, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Jonathan Mata and injuring his 20-year-old family member. The incident took place early Sunday morning following an argument between two groups in the cantina’s parking lot. The suspect, Juan Lopez, allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting before fleeing the scene. Lopez was later detained by Houston Police and arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The injured family member is expected to recover, while the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 5-year-old in Katy area

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Edward Hall, last seen in Katy, TX wearing a black and blue Elmo T-shirt and black shorts. Law enforcement believes the child may be in immediate danger and urges anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

Northwest Houston fire kills 1 person trapped in home

One person has died and two others are hospitalized after a house fire in northwest Harris County. The fire occurred in the Maple Leaf Gardens Subdivision, with firefighters responding to heavy fire conditions. An older man was found dead inside the home, while two other residents managed to escape and were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Orioles Sweep Astros

The Orioles are still red-hot after taking down the Astros 5-2 and completing a three-game sweep from Houston. Brandon Young gave up just one run on five hits over seven innings. Coby Mayo slugged a solo shot as Baltimore has won seven straight games. Hunter Brown gave up four runs and walked six batters over four-plus innings for Houston, which has dropped four in-a-row.

NFL Training Camps Begin This Week

The return of football is on the horizon. All 32 NFL teams get back to work over the next two weeks with the arrival of training camp. Rookies for the Seahawks and 49ers have already reported to their team’s facility. Elsewhere, rookies for the Bills, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Patriots will be reporting on Tuesday. The Cardinals and Broncos start on Wednesday. The Browns, Raiders, Chargers, Giants and Titans begin on Thursday. The Falcons, Ravens, Chiefs and Commanders open on Friday. The Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars, Rams and Jets report on Saturday.