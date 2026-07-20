Kandi Crush Battle: Michel’le vs. Cherrelle

Michel'le's raw emotion and unique voice defined a generation of R&B.

Cherrelle's versatility and timeless sophistication created iconic romantic records.

The battle highlights the diversity and enduring impact of classic R&B.

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle brings together two women whose voices helped define very different sides of classic R&B. Michel’le gave listeners raw emotion, vulnerability and one of the most recognizable vocal tones in music, while Cherrelle delivered polished soul, dance-floor energy and romantic records that continue to live on through radio, family gatherings and old-school playlists. Putting these two women together creates a battle that is not just about hits. It is about personality, storytelling and the way a truly distinctive voice can make a song unforgettable.

Michel’le starts the battle with “No More Lies,” one of those songs that immediately takes listeners back to the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her high, delicate speaking voice may have surprised people, but once she started singing, she delivered strength, control and emotion. “Nicety” showed another side of her personality with confidence and attitude, while “Something in My Heart” remains one of the most emotional records in her catalog. That song feels like a private confession placed over music, and Michel’le’s delivery makes every word believable. Her catalog may not be as large as some of her peers, but the songs she gave us made a lasting impact because she sounded like nobody else.

Cherrelle answers with “I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On,” a record filled with energy, style and unmistakable ’80s production. She followed that kind of upbeat confidence with songs that also revealed her romantic and vulnerable side. “Saturday Love,” her classic duet with Alexander O’Neal, remains one of the most beloved male-female R&B collaborations ever recorded. The chemistry, the call-and-response vocals and the unforgettable hook still make people sing along from beginning to end. Then there is “Everything I Miss at Home,” a heartfelt ballad that proves Cherrelle could slow things down and deliver real emotion just as powerfully as she handled a dance record.

This battle comes down to what kind of R&B experience you prefer. Michel’le gives you rawness, heartbreak and a voice that cuts straight through the production. Cherrelle gives you versatility, elegance and records that balance romance with fun. I could see “Something in My Heart” pulling Michel’le ahead for the slow-jam lovers, but “Saturday Love” is an extremely difficult record to defeat. Both women deserve their flowers for helping create a beautiful era of Black music. Now it is time for you to decide: are you choosing Michel’le’s emotional honesty or Cherrelle’s timeless sophistication?