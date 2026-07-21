Kandi Crush Battle: Next vs. Hi-Five Is a ’90s R&B Group Showdown

Hi-Five represents the youthful excitement of first love, while Next embodies mature, committed romance.

Hi-Five's smooth harmonies and infectious singles like 'I Like the Way' defined the New Jack Swing era.

Next's sensual sound and hits like 'Too Close' and 'Wifey' bridged the gap between traditional R&B and the bolder sound of the late 90s.

Source: General / TVONE

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle puts two male R&B groups from different parts of the 1990s and early 2000s against each other, and this one may be harder than people expect. Hi-Five came along during the height of the New Jack Swing era and gave young listeners songs filled with innocence, romance and smooth group harmonies. Next arrived later with a more grown, sensual sound that helped bridge the gap between traditional male vocal groups and the bolder R&B that dominated the end of the decade. Both groups created songs that remain attached to school dances, first crushes, family cookouts and memories of a time when R&B groups were everywhere.

Hi-Five begins with “She’s Playing Hard to Get,” a song that perfectly captures the frustration and excitement of young love. Their music had a bright, polished quality, and the late Tony Thompson’s lead vocals gave the group a sound that was immediately recognizable. “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)” became their signature record and one of the most beloved R&B songs of its era. The melody, harmonies and youthful sweetness still make the song feel special more than three decades later. “Quality Time” slows things down and reminds listeners that Hi-Five could deliver a romantic ballad with just as much confidence as they handled an upbeat single.

Next answers with “Too Close,” and once that bass line begins, everybody knows what time it is. The song became a massive hit because it was catchy, direct and unlike anything else on the radio at the time. “Wifey” showed the group’s more committed side, becoming an anthem for men ready to celebrate the woman they wanted to build a life with. Then “Butta Love” brings the battle back to smooth, traditional R&B, highlighting Next’s harmonies and their ability to make a slow jam feel rich and sincere. The group’s catalog blended sensuality with romance in a way that made them stand out.

This battle is really about two different stages of love. Hi-Five represents the butterflies, innocence and excitement of discovering romance for the first time. Next represents a more mature approach filled with attraction, commitment and grown-up emotion. “Too Close” may be the biggest crossover hit in the battle, but “I Like the Way” is the kind of classic that instantly brings back memories. I would not be surprised if this one comes down to age, experience and which group soundtracked your personal R&B era. Are you riding with Hi-Five, or does Next earn your vote?