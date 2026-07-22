Kandi Crush Battle: SWV vs. Xscape Is a Battle of R&B Royalty

SWV's smooth blend and Coko's powerful lead vocals defined their emotional, chart-topping love songs.

Xscape's deep harmonies, distinct voices, and gospel-infused sound made their songs relatable and impactful.

Both groups left an indelible mark on R&B, showcasing women's ability to lead the charts with strong vocals and honest lyrics.

Source: Majic 102.1 / Kandi Eastman

Now this right here is not just another Kandi Crush Battle. This is R&B royalty. SWV and Xscape are two of the most important girl groups to come out of the 1990s, and both helped shape what listeners expected from female harmonies, emotional storytelling and unforgettable slow jams. Their music continues to be played at concerts, weddings, family reunions and every old-school R&B event imaginable. Choosing between them is difficult because both groups gave us songs about love, heartbreak, loyalty and desire, while also proving that women could lead the charts without sacrificing strong vocals or honest lyrics.

SWV opens with “Right Here,” a song that introduced listeners to their smooth blend and undeniable chemistry. The group’s harmonies were tight, but Coko’s lead vocals gave them an extra level of power that immediately separated them from the competition. “Use Your Heart,” written by The Neptunes, showed a softer and more mature side of the group, while “Weak” became one of the defining love songs of the decade. That song is still sung at the top of people’s lungs because the vulnerability is so universal. SWV had a way of making emotion sound effortless, and their records continue to connect with new listeners.

Xscape answers with “Just Kickin’ It,” a laid-back anthem that established the Atlanta group as a major force in R&B. Their sound was built on deep harmonies, distinct voices and a gospel foundation that made every record feel full. “Who Can I Run To,” originally recorded by The Jones Girls, became one of Xscape’s most beloved songs because of the group’s emotional delivery and vocal arrangement. Then “Understanding” closes their side of the battle with a message about communication and the need to feel seen within a relationship. Xscape’s catalog was never afraid to tackle real issues, and their harmonies gave every song weight.

This battle may ultimately come down to the difference between vocal tone and group chemistry. SWV gave us one of the most recognizable lead singers in R&B and a catalog filled with emotionally direct classics. Xscape gave us four powerful voices, layered harmonies and songs that reflected real relationship conversations. “Weak” is almost impossible to beat, but “Who Can I Run To” is equally powerful in its own way. No matter who earns the vote, both groups deserve to be celebrated for their longevity, influence and contribution to Black music. So tell me, are you Team SWV or Team Xscape?