Wisdom, Beauty and Motion Meet Every Thursday in Humble

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

There is nothing better than an event that allows people to have fun while also giving back to the community. Every Thursday, WBM—Wisdom, Beauty and Motion—hosts line-dance classes from 7 to 9 p.m. at Orleans Bar & Grill, located at 18321 West Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. Instructors Que and Jen lead the class, creating an evening where participants can enjoy music, movement and fellowship. Guests are also encouraged to bring school supplies, adding a meaningful community purpose to an already lively weekly gathering.

The name Wisdom, Beauty and Motion says so much about the spirit of this event. Wisdom reminds us that we are never too old or too experienced to learn something new. Beauty is found in the confidence people gain when they stop worrying about being perfect and allow themselves to move freely. Motion is exactly what keeps the body active and the room energized. Together, those three ideas create an experience that is about much more than memorizing a dance. It is an opportunity to care for your health, build relationships and enjoy positive time with others.

The school-supply component makes this gathering especially timely. Preparing children for a new school year can become expensive for families once notebooks, folders, pencils and other classroom essentials begin adding up. Asking attendees to contribute supplies allows everyone to support local students while enjoying the Thursday-night vibe. A few items from one person may feel small, but when an entire community participates, those donations can make a meaningful difference. You can arrive with a backpack or bag of supplies and leave knowing you contributed to something bigger than yourself.

Whether you already know the latest line dances or are still learning how to stay on beat, Que and Jen are ready to help guide the experience. Bring a friend, bring your school supplies and bring a positive attitude. WBM offers Humble residents a weekly opportunity to laugh, learn and move together while showing love to students who may need additional support. That is the kind of combination Ms. Kandi can always get behind: a good time, a good cause and a community taking care of its own.