DR. FUNKENSTEIN TURNS 85

George Clinton built a musical universe, blending Motown and funk to create a revolutionary sound.

Clinton's accidental genius produced iconic hits like 'Flashlight' and 'Maggot Brain', cementing his status as the most sampled artist in hip-hop.

At 85, Clinton remains relevant, connecting with new generations and expanding the P. Funk legacy.

Source: Rick Davis/Splash News / Splash News

George Clinton — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and the most sampled artist in hip-hop history — turns 85 on today (July 22, 2026). The architect of Parliament-Funkadelic built a sound so powerful it still echoes through every genre on the planet. The Mothership hasn’t landed — it never left.



Happy birthday to the baddest man in the cosmos. George Clinton — Dr. Funkenstein himself — turns 85 years young on July 22, 2026, and the funk is still very much alive. In a recent sit-down with The Madd Hatta at the BET Awards Media House, Clinton pulled back the curtain on the origins of P. Funk and the brilliance behind the band.

This is the story of a legend who didn’t just make music. He built a universe.



Detroit Roots: Where the P. Funk Dream Was Born

Long before Parliament-Funkadelic became a movement, George Clinton was a student of Motown. Straight out of Detroit, Clinton understood the blueprint — and then rewrote it entirely.

“We were straight out of Motown,” Clinton told The Madd Hatta. “Motown set the stage for us. We knew the theory — like, you have a Motown review. We had a P. Funk review, both right out of Detroit. We knew what we were doing.”

That confidence wasn’t arrogance. It was earned. Clinton assembled a collective of young, hungry musicians with something to prove — and the talent to prove it.



The Band: Legends Every One

Parliament-Funkadelic wasn’t built on one man. It was a movement with giants.

Bernie Worrell — keyboard wizard, the harmonic architect of the P. Funk sound

Eddie Hazel — guitar god whose solo on “Maggot Brain” is still cited among the greatest ever recorded

Bootsy Collins — straight from James Brown’s camp, bringing bass so funky it changed the game

Gary Shider — the diaper-wearing guitar hero, a P. Funk staple from the beginning

Fuzzy Haskins — one of the original Parliaments, present at the creation

“We had enough people that was dedicated in the beginning,” Clinton said. “From what we started with — Bernie Worrell, Gary Shider, Eddie Hazel, Fuzzy Calvin — we had enough people that was dedicated to that dream.”

When Bootsy Collins arrived from Fred Wesley and Maceo Parker’s world, the equation was complete.



Flashlight, Maggot Brain & the Accidental Genius

Here’s where it gets cosmic. Some of the most iconic records in Black music history? George Clinton says they happened by accident — and that’s exactly what makes them genius.

“Flashlight — I go off the feel of a vibe,” Clinton explained. “I don’t know what I was talking about at the time. I know how to make metaphors. Other than that? No. I have no idea.”

And “Maggot Brain”? Clinton stripped away everything — kept two guitars, trusted Eddie Hazel’s emotion, and created a track that engineers still study. The original engineer reportedly didn’t even want his name on it. Now it’s canon.

“We could do a ‘Maggot Brain’ and just keep nothing but the guitar — that’s still a classic,” Clinton said. “When they talk about one of the best guitar solos of all time, they always bring up that record.”



The result: Parliament-Funkadelic charted over 40 singles, and George Clinton became the most sampled artist in hip-hop history — his grooves providing the DNA for records by Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and hundreds more.



Ahead of His Time: Star Trek, Clones & AI

George Clinton wasn’t just funky. He was prophetic.

“I’m a Star Trek freak,” he told me, laughing. “I’ve been on the starship for a long time. I’ve been waiting — and y’all are finally just starting to catch up. They’re talking about AI. I’ve been dealing with that.”

Clinton wrote about clones before cloning was a mainstream conversation. He built a mythology around cosmic travel before space tourism was a stock ticker. When asked how he knew, his answer was honest and hilarious: “I have no idea. I look at some of the stuff I did — I have no idea what occurred to me.”

That’s the mark of a true visionary. The ones who see it earliest often can’t fully explain why.

Going Back-from North Carolina to Motown: George Clinton was born in North Carolina and raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, but Detroit ended up playing a huge role in his music story.

Back in New Jersey, he formed a doo-wop group called The Parliaments. Like a lot of young Black artists at the time, they had their eyes on Motown. Detroit was where so much was happening in Black music, so Clinton and the group started making trips there in the early ’60s trying to get a record deal.

Motown didn’t sign The Parliaments as a group, but George still caught people’s attention.

He ended up getting work behind the scenes as a songwriter, producer, and arranger. That kept him going back and forth between New Jersey and Detroit, learning how records were made and getting deeper into Detroit’s music scene.

Then in 1967, things really started moving.

The Parliaments recorded “(I Wanna) Testify” for Revilot Records, a Detroit label, and the song became their first big hit. That success gave George an even stronger connection to Detroit and helped push him further into the music business.

What’s interesting is that George originally went to Detroit trying to learn the Motown way of making hit records. He studied the songwriting, the arrangements, the production, all of it.

But instead of copying that sound, he eventually went in a completely different direction.

He mixed what he learned in Detroit with James Brown’s funk, Jimi Hendrix-style rock, gospel, soul, and the wild energy of the late ’60s. Out of all of that came Funkadelic and later Parliament.

So when you look at the whole journey, it went like this:

He was born in North Carolina, raised in New Jersey, started The Parliaments, went to Detroit chasing a Motown deal, got turned down as a group but found work behind the scenes, learned the business, scored a hit with “Testify,” and eventually helped create the whole Parliament-Funkadelic sound.

That’s really the crazy part of the story.

George Clinton went to Detroit trying to get into the Motown machine.

Instead, he ended up creating a whole new musical universe of his own.



Still Funky, Still Relevant

Eight-five years old — and George Clinton is still finding ways to connect.

“I’ll be trying to find routes to be relevant,” he said. “I’m always appreciative when it works. I learned to get along with the kids — before they know you, before they accept it. If you helped them when they were getting started, when they make it, they remember you.”

The roll call of artists who remember? Long and legendary. And then there’s Stevie Wonder — who Clinton revealed still carries his P. Funk membership card. “He said it’s time for us to renew it,” Clinton said, grinning.

A new Mothership — built for the next generation — is set to land at the Essence Festival. The P. Funk empire keeps expanding.



George Clinton didn’t just make records. He made culture — a whole cosmos of it. From the streets of Detroit to the stages of Essence Festival, from “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker” to every sample flip in hip-hop’s catalog, the P. Funk legacy is indestructible.

On behalf of Majic 102.1 and The Madd Hatta — HAPPY 85TH BIRTHDAY, DR. FUNKENSTEIN. The funk is yours. It always was.

May the Funk stay with you Sir!

Check out the interview below.