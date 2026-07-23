'Baby Daddyyy Bae!' Sexyy Red Gushes After Drake Surprises Her With A Birkin On Their Flirty 'First Date'

Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @sexyyred Drake is in his season of giving, and his friends are reaping the benefits. Just a few weeks ago, The Boy gifted NELK Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard a Richard Millie watch reportedly worth around $400,000 for his birthday. Light work for the OVO rapper. RELATED CONTENT: Is Sexyy Red The ‘Most Hated Female Rapper’? According To Her, Yes!

Now, he couldn’t forget about one of his favorite collaborators, Sexyy Red. The two were recently spotted kicking it in a luxury suite at the FIFA World Cup Final. In a recent photo dump from the event, Sexyy revealed that Drizzy surprised her with a red Birkin bag, showing off the extravagant gift on social media. “First date kinda nervous. THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING.”