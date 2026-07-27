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Kandi Crush Battle: Kelly Price vs. Shirley Murdock

Kandi Crush Battle: Kelly Price vs. Shirley Murdock Is a Showdown of Powerful Voices and Painful Truths

Published on July 27, 2026
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Source: Kelly Price / Kelly Price

This Kandi Crush Battle brings together two women who know how to sing about love, betrayal and heartbreak with enough emotion to make you feel every word. Kelly Price and Shirley Murdock come from different generations of R&B, but they share one important quality: neither woman has ever needed to whisper her way through a song. These are big voices built for big feelings, and the records in this matchup are filled with the kind of relationship drama that keeps listeners talking long after the music stops.

Shirley Murdock begins with “Go On Without You,” a deeply emotional song about learning to move forward after losing someone you still love. Her voice carries pain without losing its strength, making the song feel like both a confession and a declaration. Kelly Price responds with “You Should’ve Told Me,” giving us that familiar frustration of realizing somebody was not honest about where a relationship stood. Kelly has always had a gift for turning disappointment into a vocal performance that sounds almost like a sermon.

Then Shirley brings out “Husband,” and now the battle gets messy. The song tells the story of a woman involved with somebody else’s man, and Shirley delivers every complicated emotion without trying to make the situation sound simple. Kelly answers with “Friend of Mine,” one of the most dramatic relationship records of the 1990s. Between the betrayal, the confrontation and that unforgettable remix featuring Ronald Isley and R. Kelly, the song became a full R&B soap opera set to music.

The final pairing is especially interesting because both women perform versions of “As We Lay.” Shirley Murdock made the song a signature classic, telling the story of two people waking up after a night they know crossed a line. Kelly Price later recorded her own powerful interpretation, bringing a different vocal texture and a new generation of listeners to the song. This round may come down to whether you prefer the original’s emotional restraint or Kelly’s gospel-rooted intensity.

This battle celebrates two women who have never been afraid of complicated stories. Shirley Murdock gives us elegance, control and timeless soul, while Kelly Price gives us vocal fire, honesty and church in every note. So tell me, are you choosing Shirley’s classic storytelling or Kelly’s powerhouse delivery?

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