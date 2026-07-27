Shazam Is Calling All Cowboys and Cowgirls for His Video Shoot

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Houston has never been short on talent, and one thing I absolutely love is seeing local artists create opportunities that bring the entire community together. If you’ve been looking for something fun to do while also supporting hometown music, this may be the perfect event to add to your calendar.

Houston recording artist Shazam Conner is inviting the public to appear in the music video for the remix of his single “Back It Up For Love.” The video shoot is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Needville, just outside of Rosenberg, and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their best Western-inspired attire.

Whether you’re a proud cowboy, a stylish cowgirl, or simply someone who loves supporting local talent, this is your opportunity to become part of a music video while enjoying an afternoon of Texas culture. The dress code calls for cowboy boots, hats, denim, fringe and everything that represents that Southern lifestyle many of us know and love.

One thing I’ve always appreciated about Houston artists is their willingness to involve their fans instead of keeping the spotlight to themselves. Events like this allow supporters to become part of the creative process while helping independent artists continue building their careers.

Texas culture has become more visible than ever over the last few years, with country music crossing genres and Western fashion becoming mainstream again. This video shoot embraces that same spirit by inviting everyday people to participate instead of simply watching from the sidelines.

If you’ve ever wanted to say, “I was in that music video,” now is your chance. Grab your friends, dust off those boots, and head to 10535 Dannhaus Road in Needville on August 1. You may leave with a few new memories—and maybe even your own cameo on screen.

Supporting local artists costs nothing but your time, and sometimes that’s exactly what helps our hometown talent continue to shine.