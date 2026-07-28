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Kandi Crush Battle: Jazmine Sullivan vs. Lauryn Hill

Kandi Crush Battle: Jazmine Sullivan vs. Lauryn Hill Puts Two Generations of Truth-Telling Against Each Other

Published on July 28, 2026
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Lauryn Hill x Apple Music
Source: Irma Mchedlishvili / Apple Music

Now this is a battle for listeners who appreciate women who tell the truth, even when that truth is uncomfortable. Jazmine Sullivan and Lauryn Hill both built their careers by refusing to make love sound simple. Their music explores desire, disappointment, insecurity, faith, self-respect and the consequences of giving your heart to the wrong person. They are also two of the most distinctive vocalists of their generations, making this Kandi Crush Battle much harder than it may look at first.

Jazmine opens with “Lions, Tigers & Bears,” a song that uses fear in a creative way. She sings about being unafraid of almost anything except falling deeply in love, and her voice makes that vulnerability feel enormous. Lauryn Hill answers with “The Sweetest Thing,” bringing a warm, soulful performance that captures the joy and confusion of a love that feels beautiful even when it may not be easy. Lauryn has always known how to make a song feel intimate, as though she is speaking directly to one listener.

The second round becomes even more emotional. Jazmine’s “Let It Burn” celebrates the feeling of finally finding a love worth surrendering to, with a sample and vocal arrangement that immediately bring old-school R&B lovers into the moment. Lauryn responds with “Ex-Factor,” one of the most honest breakup songs ever recorded. The frustration in that song still connects because so many people understand what it feels like to keep returning to a relationship that continues to cause pain.

Jazmine closes with “Need U Bad,” a reggae-influenced plea for reconciliation that introduced many listeners to her powerful voice. Lauryn answers with her moving interpretation of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” reminding us that her talent reaches beyond hip-hop and R&B into gospel and spiritual music. That final pairing shows how both artists can move listeners through more than romance alone.

Jazmine Sullivan gives us vocal power, modern storytelling and songs that sound like private conversations made public. Lauryn Hill gives us lyricism, soul, spirituality and a body of work that changed music forever. Choosing between them may depend on which artist helped you understand your own emotions. Are you riding with Jazmine, or does Lauryn earn your vote?

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