Inayah Spills on Love, Jay & Why Therapy Wasn’t Enough

Inayah's powerful performance of the Black National Anthem reflects her standing in the industry.

Inayah's faith, not arrogance, drives her success, which she believes was promised by God.

Inayah's fiancé Jay has had to navigate her rising fame through a different cultural lens.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Let me tell you something — when I saw Inayah walk into the BET Awards media room in L.A. last June, I had to do a double-take. I hadn’t seen this woman in about five years. Now she’s standing in front of me, glowing, thriving, and carrying a new album that honestly might be one of the most real R&B projects of the year. H-Town did that.



1. She Sang the Black National Anthem at the BET Celebrity Basketball Game

Just days before our interview, Inayah performed the Black National Anthem at the celebrity basketball game — a Sylvia Rohn tribute. That alone tells you everything about where she stands in this industry right now.



2. She’s Not Surprised by Her Success — And Here’s Why

When I asked if she was still pinching herself, she didn’t hesitate. She told me God showed her this promise a long time ago. Having a baby and falling in love slowed her roll for a season, but she said, “I’m walking into the fruition of that promise.” That’s not arrogance. That’s faith.



3. Her Fiancé Jay Has Had to Learn to Share Her With the World

Inayah has been with her fiancé Jay for six years — engaged for two, and a 2027 bride. Jay is Caribbean, and as she put it, navigating this industry together hasn’t been easy. An “industry hug” hits different when your man sees the world through a different cultural lens. Real talk.



4. They Tried Therapy — But It Wasn’t Enough

That’s not a knock on therapy. It’s the truth that inspired the album title. She and Jay found that the real work had to happen after they got up off that couch. The sessions were a start — but love required more. That’s a message a lot of couples need to hear.



5. Jay Knows He’s Gonna Get a Song — And He’s Okay With It

I had to laugh at this one. Inayah told me Jay already knows — anytime something impacts her life, she’s writing it down and turning it into a song. After they made it through their storm, she straight-up told him, “You know I’m gonna write about this.” And Jay? He gave her his blessing. That right there is why they’re still together. Therapy Wasn’t Enough is available everywhere now. Follow Inayah on social media — that’s I-N-A-Y-A-H — and go stream the album. H-Town, stand up!

Check out the interview below.