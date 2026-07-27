Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A 29-year-old Houston man is being remembered as a hero after authorities say he was killed while trying to protect his younger sister during a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday at a trailer home in north Houston. Investigators say the suspect confronted the 17-year-old woman outside the home before an argument turned violent. Her 29-year-old brother stepped in to protect her, but the suspect allegedly opened fire, killing both siblings.

A toddler who was at the home was not injured during the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by law enforcement. He now faces capital murder charges as the investigation continues.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the tragedy as another heartbreaking example of domestic violence escalating into deadly violence. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

The heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the devastating impact domestic violence can have on families and communities.

Houston Man Fatally Shot While Trying to Protect His Sister was originally published on theboxhouston.com