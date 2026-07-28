TUSKEGEE SETS THE STANDARD — NO BONNETS IN CLASS!

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Tuskegee University the historic HBCU sitting about 40 miles east of Montgomery, Alabama just made a HUGE MOVE. Founded July 4, 1881 by the great Booker T. Washington, the school is welcoming its largest freshman class in 32 years. That’s 3,000-plus students on a 5,000-acre campus. And with that growth comes a new set of rules.

President Dr. Mark A. Brown, the 10th president, and the FIRST alum ever to lead Tuskegee, dropped the news in a message to parents. No bonnets, no durags, no bedroom shoes and no revealing clothing in classrooms, dining halls or official events like Convocation. Students also gotta keep a business suit and proper shoes ready for professional occasions. Phones off in class unless the professor says otherwise. Attendance? Watched closely.

Dr. Brown kept it real: “The goal here is not meant to restrict students from enjoying the Tuskegee Experience but to prepare them with a solid foundation for the workforce they will enter once they leave Tuskegee.”

Tuskegee is a PRIVATE HBCU, so it’s got the authority to set its own standard. This is the home of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen. Nearly 75% of Black veterinarians in America? Tuskegee grads. Excellence is in the DNA. And they ain’t alone. Other HBCU have already adopted similar rules: Bennett College, Meharry Medical College, Bob Jones University and even Hampton enforces a neat and smart casual code.

The Daily Dilemma listeners mostly agreed and said it plain: “College is not only about getting an education but it’s also preparing you for the professional world. You dress for the occasion. How you carry and present yourself matters. I’m all for it.”

But a caller pushed back: “I totally disagree. These people want to feel comfortable at school. This is 2026 and things have changed. I think they’re just overdoing it.”

So we took it to the people. Hop over to @therealmaddhatta on Instagram, where the poll went LIVE. The results? On BOTH, @majic1021 and @therealmaddhatta IG pages, on the poll 93% agreed with Dr. Brown. Only 7% disagreed.

Dress for the future you’re chasing.

Tap in on The Madd Hatta Show weekdays from 2pm – 7pm for my Daily Dilemmas on Majic 102.1.