The Broadway stage is about to get a little more purple.

A stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1984 film Purple Rain, starring Prince, is set to debut in 2027.

The musical, produced by Orin Wolf, will run at Majestic Theatre with previews beginning in March ahead of the opening night on April 12. The musical will feature over 20 hit Prince songs, including “I Would Die 4 U,” “The Beautiful Ones,” and more.

Prince, whose full name is Prince Rogers Nelson, sold more than 150 million records and was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and extraordinary musician. The music icon died in 2016 at the age of 57.

“Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we’ve ever had,” said Wolf in a statement. “What he accomplished with ‘Purple Rain’ in 1984 — the song, the album and the film — is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level. It will be every bit as exciting for audiences today as it was when we first heard these songs on our boom boxes.”

The show’s official logline said: “Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as ‘The Kid’ seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he’s built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.”

The movie Purple Rain was marked as Prince’s film debut. In addition to the box office success, grossing over $70 million worldwide, the album Purple Rain recieved two Grammys and three American Music Awards. The movie was also added to the National Film Registry in 2019.

So far, no cast has been announced for the Broadway debut.

'Purple Rain' Set to Debut on Broadway in 2027 was originally published on foxync.com