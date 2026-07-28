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Culver's Continues Houston-Area Growth With Another Planned Restaurant

Culver's Continues Houston-Area Growth With Another Planned Restaurant

Published on July 28, 2026
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Exterior of a Culver's restaurant with a sign displaying "Get Snackin'". The Culver's logo and branding are prominently displayed.
Source: General / General

Culver’s appears to be doubling down on its expansion across the Houston area, with plans for another restaurant in Cypress as the popular Wisconsin-based burger chain continues growing its Texas footprint.

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According to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on July 24, the company is planning to build a new 4,393-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru. Construction is expected to begin in late September and is projected to be completed by mid-June 2027. The project carries an estimated price tag of $1.85 million. While the construction timeline provides a target completion date, it does not necessarily indicate when the restaurant will officially open.

The latest permit comes less than a month after Culver’s submitted plans for another Houston-area location, signaling continued investment in one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan regions. The chain is also preparing to open a new restaurant in the Humble area near The Woodlands, further expanding its presence in Greater Houston.

Founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984, Culver’s has grown from a single family-owned restaurant into a national brand with more than 1,000 locations across 26 states. Texas is home to 16 Culver’s restaurants, and the chain has built a loyal following for its made-to-order ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard, chicken sandwiches, seafood, salads and other Midwest-inspired favorites.

Culver's Continues Houston-Area Growth With Another Planned Restaurant was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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