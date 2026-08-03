AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Clowney, Texans, Romo And More.

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Texans Bring Back Jadeveon Clowney

The Texans are bringing back a fan favorite. The team agreed to a contract with Jadeveon Clowney. He told the Houston Chronicle that he “learned the game a lot more” since leaving the team in 2019. The Texans selected Clowney with the first-overall pick in the 2014 draft and racked up 29 sacks in four full seasons. The 33-year-old has more than 66 career sacks with seven different teams.

Astros Top Rangers To Complete Sweep

The Astros swept the Rangers after picking up a 7-3 win in the finale from Houston. Yordan Alvarez led the way at the plate after going four for five with a pair of runs batted in. Jeremy Pena went deep with a two-run blast. The ‘Stros have now won six straight games. Tyler Alexander was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on one hit in his relief appearance. Texas has dropped five in a row.

CBS Sports Places Tony Romo On Leave Following DUI Arrest

Tony Romo is on leave at CBS Sports following last week’s DUI arrest. The company made the announcement Friday that its star NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was “on leave until further notice.” An arrest report shows that the four-time Pro Bowler was pulled over on the interstate north of Milwaukee and failed a field sobriety test. Romo, whose deal with CBS was valued at around 17-million dollars a year in 2020, has been an instrumental part of the company’s roster of sports talent. The leave may also affect who will call the opening game in CBS’ next season of telecasting professional football in the afternoon hours. JJ Watt will step into his role alongside play by play announcer Jim Nantz

DeAndre Hopkins Added To Georgia Tech’s Staff

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has not officially retired, but apparently has his life’s work mapped out. According to CBS Sports, Hopkins is set to join the coaching staff at Georgia Tech. Hopkins recently spent time with the New England Patriots’ coaches and front office to get a feel for the post-playing life. The 34-year-old has more than one-thousand receptions for over 13-thousand yards and 85 touchdowns during his NFL career.