AV’s R And B Minute On Tems, Jodeci And More

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Tems Becomes First African Female Artist To Go Diamond In The U.S.

(Undated) — Tems is making history. The singer has become the first-ever female African artist to earn a Diamond certification in the U.S. The Recording Industry Association of America announced that her song “Wait 4 U” with Future and Drake has gone eleven times Platinum. A song becomes Diamond certified once it sells over ten-million units

Jodeci Announces 2026 U.S. Tour Celebrating 35th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Jodeci is announcing a U.S. tour in celebration of the 35th anniversary of their album “Forever My Lady.” The 36-city tour kicks off on October 24th in San Francisco and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, and more before wrapping up on December 19th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The anniversary tour follows the July 17th reissue of Jodeci’s debut album. Tickets for the tour are available now.

Nas To Receive BMI Icon Award At 2026 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards

Nas is set to be recognized at the BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards. The rapper will receive the BMI Icon Award for his songwriting achievements and lasting influence on Hip-Hop. BMI will also recognize other songwriters, producers, and music publishers behind the year’s most popular R&B/Hip Hop songs. The 2026 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards ceremony is taking place on August 26th in Los Angeles.

Phil Collins Reveals He Nearly Died In 2024

Phil Collins is revealing he came close to death in 2024 as a result of his alcohol issues. The musician told The Sunday Times that he stopped drinking after a previous health alert in 2012, however, he started again in 2023, which landed him in the hospital. Collins said his kidneys were failing, and added “my organs were just seizing up.” He also revealed that people were visiting him to say their goodbyes but he doesn’t recall any of it. Despite the scare, Collins says he’s much healthier now and he hasn’t had a drink since.