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National Night Out Is Almost Here

The annual event aims to foster and promote police and community partnerships

Published on August 3, 2026
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French Quarter
Source: General / French Quarter Fest

National Night Out Is Almost Here

(Undated)  —  This year’s National Night Out is this Tuesday.  The annual event aims to foster and promote police and community partnerships.  With origins going back to the 1970s, the event has been marked on the first Tuesday in August since 1984.  Events are usually organized around the country, including block watches, festivals and even small cookouts

Happiest US Cities In America In 2026

(Washington, DC)  —  Finding happiness may require changing your zip code.  A recent WalletHub study ranked 182 of the U.S.’s largest cities based on residents’ happiness using factors like income, mental well-being, physical health and social connections.  It found the five happiest cities in the U.S. are: Fremont, California; Bismarck, North Dakota; Scottsdale, Arizona; South Burlington, Vermont and Fargo, North Dakota.

Research Suggests Giving Young Children Less Sugar Helps Brain Health

(Hong Kong) — New research suggests limiting sugar for children under the age of two may be good for brain health later in life.   Researchers at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology looked at 65-thousand older people who were real young during the UK government program that limited sugar during World War Two.  The study found sugar rationing up to the age of two was linked to a 23 percent lower level of dementia.  However, researchers note it is impossible to tell just how much sugar the people in the study consumed during that time.

More Americans Smoke Weed Than Drink Alcohol

(New York, NY)  —  A study shows more Americans are now turning to marijuana than alcohol.  Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows more than 21-million Americans over the age of 12 smoked some weed least once a day in 2025.  That’s compared to only about 17-million Americans who drank alcohol every day or most days.  The numbers show adults over the age of 26 smoking marijuana on the regular has rapidly grown, now outpacing the amount of people who smoke tobacco.

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