Candy Crush Battle: Avant vs. Donell Jones

Avant and Donell Jones were key R&B voices in the late 90s/early 2000s, building loyal fanbases.

Both artists excel at creating relatable, emotional love songs that still resonate today.

This matchup celebrates an era when R&B focused on great songwriting, instrumentation, and authentic feeling.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B lovers are in for a tough decision as this week’s Kandi Crush Battle features two artists who helped define the late ’90s and early 2000s: Avant and Donell Jones. While they may not always be mentioned alongside the biggest commercial stars of the era, both singers built loyal fan bases by consistently delivering heartfelt love songs, unforgettable slow jams, and vocals that still hold up today. Their music continues to be played at cookouts, weddings, date nights, and on R&B playlists everywhere, proving that great music never goes out of style.

Representing Donell Jones is a lineup that showcases exactly why he’s considered one of the smoothest voices in modern R&B. The battle kicks off with “U Know What’s Up,” his breakout hit featuring Left Eye that became one of the signature songs of 1999. The infectious groove, memorable hook, and undeniable chemistry made it an instant classic. Next comes “Love Like This,” another fan favorite that highlights Donell’s effortless vocal style before closing with arguably his biggest song, “Where I Wanna Be.” Even decades after its release, the emotional ballad remains one of the most relatable breakup songs in R&B history and is still a staple on urban radio stations across the country.

Avant isn’t making this an easy decision. His selections perfectly represent why he became one of the most consistent R&B artists of the 2000s. “Read Your Mind” combines romance with confidence, while “Makin’ Good Love” has become one of the defining bedroom anthems of the era thanks to its smooth production and unforgettable chorus. Rounding out his side is “You & I,” a heartfelt duet that showcases Avant’s emotional delivery and ability to connect with listeners through songs about love and commitment.

What makes this matchup so interesting is how similar these artists are while still bringing something unique to the table. Donell Jones leans into laid-back storytelling and conversational vocals that make every song feel personal. Avant, meanwhile, delivers a more passionate, powerful vocal performance that gives his music a different emotional weight. Both artists excel at creating songs that sound just as good today as they did when they first hit the airwaves.

This isn’t just a battle between two singers—it’s a celebration of an era when R&B was built around incredible songwriting, real instruments, and authentic emotion instead of chasing trends. Whether you grew up with Donell Jones’ timeless classics or still have Avant’s slow jams in regular rotation, this Kandi Crush Battle is guaranteed to spark plenty of debate.