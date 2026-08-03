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Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Published on August 3, 2026
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Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Source: Smart Financial Centre / General

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs as legendary comedian and actor Chris Tucker brings his stand-up tour to town on Saturday, December 5. Known for his unforgettable roles in the Rush Hour franchise, Friday, and his high-energy comedy style, Tucker continues to entertain audiences around the world with his sharp storytelling and signature charisma. Don’t miss your chance to see one of comedy’s biggest stars live for an unforgettable evening of laughs.

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