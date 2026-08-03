Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Three decades after the release of one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated albums, UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty continues to stand as a defining moment in Southern rap history. The landmark project was honored with the Been Ridin’ Dirty anniversary concert, bringing together an all-star lineup to celebrate the album’s lasting influence on music and culture.

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Before taking the stage, Bun B caught up backstage with 97.9 The Box’s J-Mac to reflect on what Ridin’ Dirty means 30 years later. During the conversation, Bun discussed the album’s enduring legacy, explaining why it continues to resonate with longtime fans while inspiring a new generation of artists more than three decades after its release.

Of course, fans are already looking ahead to another milestone. With UGK’s Underground Kingz turning 20 next year, J-Mac asked Bun whether another anniversary concert could be in the cards. Bun addressed the possibility, giving fans plenty to think about as excitement builds for the album’s upcoming milestone anniversary.

Check out the backstage interview below.

Could 'Underground Kingz' Get a 20th Anniversary Show? Bun B Weighs In was originally published on theboxhouston.com