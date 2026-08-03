Need School Supplies? Here Are 10 Houston Giveaways

Source: UNCF Houston / Radio One

1. Houston ISD Ready, Set, School! Back-to-School Bash

Houston ISD students and families can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies while connecting with district staff for enrollment help, transportation information, nutrition resources, and other school services.

2. American Legion Post 586 Back-to-School Giveaway

This community event offers free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. Families can also enjoy food vendors, a bounce house, shopping vendors, and a classic car and lowrider display.

3. Rock-In-Hood Foundation Back-to-School Event

Students can receive free school supplies, uniforms, haircuts, and other resources designed to help them start the school year prepared.

4. Church Project’s “Back to School Better”

Serving families in Spring ISD and Conroe ISD, this annual event plans to help thousands of students with backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes, and family resources.

5. Gillman Honda Houston Backpack Giveaway

Families can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies while enjoying free food, games, music, and chances to win gift cards. Supplies are available while they last.

6. WashBodega & ReachOne713 Backpack Drive

This event will give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. Families can also take advantage of free washer and dryer use during the event.

7. Operation Backpack Drop

Hosted at the Mission Bend Boys & Girls Club, this giveaway includes free backpacks, school supplies, sneakers for qualifying children, health resources, and family-friendly activities.

8. Academy Sports + Outdoors Promotion

Select Houston-area Academy Sports stores are offering promotional gift cards to early shoppers, helping families stretch their back-to-school budget.

9. Catholic Charities School Supply Drive

Families can also benefit from Catholic Charities’ annual school supply drive, which helps provide backpacks and classroom essentials for students in need through community donations.

10. Houston Rockets & Reliant Back-to-School Bash

The Houston Rockets and Reliant recently hosted their annual Back-to-School Bash, distributing up to 1,000 backpacks, school supplies, free haircuts, and health screenings. Keep an eye out for similar community events as more organizations continue to announce late-summer giveaways.

Before You Go

Many of these events are first-come, first-served, and some require online registration. Families are encouraged to bring their children, arrive early, and check with the event organizers for eligibility requirements before heading out.

Did we miss a school supply giveaway? Let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list and help more Houston families get ready for the new school year

Need School Supplies? Here Are 10 Houston Giveaways was originally published on theboxhouston.com