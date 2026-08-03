Brittney Griner Divorce: WNBA Star & Estranged Wife Cherelle Appeared To Be In Good Spirits Prior To Split

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty – Britney Griner Divorce.

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are officially ending their marriage, a development that has surprised many fans given the couple’s recent public displays of affection. While the divorce filing confirms the relationship has come to an end, both Brittney and Cherelle have continued sharing upbeat moments on social media, leaving many wondering what led to the split.

Brittney Griner divorce: Here’s what’s inside the filing.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, the Connecticut Sun star filed for divorce on July 30 in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia. The filing states that Brittney and Cherelle, who married in June 2018, have been separated since July 24, 2026. It also declares that the marriage “is irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation.”

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As part of the filing, Brittney is requesting that she and Cherelle share joint physical custody of their son, Bash, whom they welcomed in 2024. The petition also seeks an “equitable division” of the couple’s marital property and financial obligations, including “both real and personal, tangible and intangible” assets and debts accumulated during the marriage.

In a statement provided to ABC News, an attorney representing Brittney Griner addressed the divorce filing but offered little additional insight into the situation.

“This is a matter we hope the parties can resolve privately. There is no further comment at this time.”

The couple appeared to be in good spirits prior to the divorce announcement.

What has made the news especially surprising is how normal things appeared just days before the divorce petition was filed. On July 23, only a week before the filing, Cherelle shared a series of glamorous photos on Instagram wearing a stunning white dress. Smiling brightly for the camera, she appeared to be in high spirits.

“Pretty Girl,” she captioned the post.

Even more surprising, Brittney Griner publicly celebrated Cherelle’s 33rd birthday less than a month earlier. On July 1, the WNBA star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute honoring her wife with a carousel of seven family photos documenting special moments from their life together.

“Can’t let the day end without telling the Best Mother and Spouse Happy Birthday,” Brittney wrote alongside the post.

The collection of images included intimate snapshots of the couple, including one photo of Brittney kissing Cherelle on the forehead. Other pictures showed the family traveling together and enjoying time with their young son, Bash.

Brittney ended the birthday tribute with another affectionate message, writing, “We are grateful for every day and year with you baby. Bash had to be the first pic he said lol!”

For many followers, the loving post made the divorce announcement even more unexpected.

“Wait? Best spouse? Why file for divorce then?” one Instagram user questioned.

Another penned, “To file for divorce 30 days later is wild!”

“Don’t forget who supported you through thick and thin,” wrote a third person.

Cherelle was a strong advocate for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian detainment in 2022.

Brittney and Cherelle’s relationship has been marked by both joyful milestones and extraordinary challenges. After marrying in June 2018, the couple faced one of the most difficult periods of their lives when Brittney was detained in Russia in 2022 on drug-related charges.

Throughout Brittney’s detention, Cherelle became one of her strongest advocates, tirelessly campaigning for her release and keeping public attention on her case. Her efforts, combined with negotiations led by the Biden administration, ultimately helped secure Brittney’s return to the United States later that year.

Now, after years of navigating adversity together and welcoming their son, the couple appears to be moving forward separately. While neither Brittney nor Cherelle has publicly addressed the reason behind their breakup, the court filing makes clear that both are focused on resolving the divorce and co-parenting their son as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

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Brittney Griner Divorce: WNBA Star & Estranged Wife Cherelle Appeared To Be In Good Spirits Prior To Split was originally published on madamenoire.com