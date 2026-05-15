Houston’s next generation of business minds is getting a major spotlight as 50 Cent brings the G-Unity Business Lab Hustle Tank to the city on Wednesday, May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at NRG Arena. The event will showcase young entrepreneurs from Houston ISD schools as they pitch real business ideas in front of 50 Cent and a panel of top business leaders.

The Hustle Tank is designed to give students a chance to present their creativity, hustle, and entrepreneurial vision in a high energy environment inspired by real world business competitions. Attendees will get the opportunity to see Houston’s future leaders step up with innovative ideas while receiving feedback and mentorship from industry professionals.

Tickets are available now for $25, with all proceeds benefiting the G-Unity Foundation. For more information and tickets, visit G-Unity Hustle Tank

50 Cent Brings G-Unity Business Lab Hustle Tank To Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com