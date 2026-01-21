51st Annual Houston Fishing Show | Feb 18-22

Source: Fishing Shows LLC / General

Before you head out to the water, make sure you stop by the 51st Annual Houston Fishing Show, happening February 18–22, 2026 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. This five-day event is the ultimate destination for anglers of every level, featuring the latest rods, reels, lures, fully rigged boats, and hundreds of kayaks. Meet factory representatives and professional guides from Alaska to South America, all in one place.

Enjoy continuous fishing clinics led by expert anglers covering both saltwater and freshwater techniques, plus a special Kids Clinic on Saturday and Sunday with giveaways and hands-on fun. Whether you’re a seasoned fisherman or just learning the basics, this is a can’t-miss experience for the entire family.

Event Hours:

Wednesday & Thursday: Noon – 9 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM

Tickets at the door:

Adults: $15

Children (6–12): $5