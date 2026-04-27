The Legends of Laughter Tour | May 2 at NRG Arena

- Date/time: May 2 to May 27
- Venue: NRG Arena
- Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, Texas, 77054
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/legends-of-laughter-houston-texas-05-02-2026/event/3A00633797363083
Houston is getting ready to laugh out loud as the Legends of Laughter tour rolls into NRG Arena on May 2, bringing together some of the biggest names in comedy for one unforgettable night. The all star lineup promises a mix of classic humor, quick wit, and crowd pleasing moments that have made these performers household names across generations.
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