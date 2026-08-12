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Majic Under The Stars Featuring Babyface with Keyshia Cole

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A concert poster featuring a man in a red suit playing a guitar, with a woman in a red dress standing next to him. The text reads "Majic 102.1 Under the Stars" and lists the performers as "BABYFACE" and "KEYSHIA COLE".

Majic 102.1 is bringing another unforgettable night of R&B to the Houston area as Majic Under The Stars returns this fall with two of the genre’s most celebrated voices.

Babyface and Keyshia Cole will headline Majic Under The Stars on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The annual event brings together Majic listeners for a night of live music under the stars featuring artists whose music has helped define generations of R&B.

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