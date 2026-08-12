Majic Under The Stars Featuring Babyface with Keyshia Cole

Majic 102.1 is bringing another unforgettable night of R&B to the Houston area as Majic Under The Stars returns this fall with two of the genre’s most celebrated voices.

Babyface and Keyshia Cole will headline Majic Under The Stars on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The annual event brings together Majic listeners for a night of live music under the stars featuring artists whose music has helped define generations of R&B.