- Date/time: Nov 27
- Venue: Houston City Hall
- Address: 901 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://www.houstontx.gov/specialevents/
The 76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston will be held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 9 a.m.. The parade will be located in downtown Houston. It is a free, family-friendly event that attracts several hundred thousand spectators each year. The parade route will cover over 20 city blocks.
