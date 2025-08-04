Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Add to Calendar
HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 76th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston will be held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 9 a.m.. The parade will be located in downtown Houston. It is a free, family-friendly event that attracts several hundred thousand spectators each year. The parade route will cover over 20 city blocks.

 

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close