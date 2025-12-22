Listen Live
B2K and Bow Wow Bring the Boys 4 Life Tour on March 12

Boys 4 Life Tour Houston

The early-2000s era of hip hop and R&B will be in full effect on March 12 as the B2K and Bow Wow: Boys 4 Life Tour brings a stacked, nostalgia-heavy lineup to the stage. Led by Bow Wow and B2K, the tour celebrates where it all started, featuring live performances from Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Franchise Boyz, and special guests Pretty Ricky. Packed with chart-topping hits, club anthems, and fan-favorite moments, the Boys 4 Life Tour promises a high-energy night that taps straight into the soundtrack of a generation.

