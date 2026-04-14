Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Houston is getting ready for a major night of R&B as Chris Brown and Usher team up for The R and B Tour, making a highly anticipated stop at NRG Stadium. With decades of hits between them, both artists have defined eras of R&B, and now fans will get to experience that energy live on one stage. From classic slow jams to high energy performances, this show is shaping up to be one of the biggest concert moments of the year in the city.

The tour is set to hit Houston on Friday, October 9, and tickets are expected to move fast once they become available. Fans can mark their calendars for the official on sale date, happening Monday, April 27 at 12PM. If you are a true R&B fan, this is your chance to see two legends deliver an unforgettable night at NRG Stadium.