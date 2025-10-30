Listen Live
Cool Breeze Band Live at Dirty Shirley’s Thanksgiving Weekend | Nov 29

Cool Breeze at Dirty Shirley's
  • Date/time: Nov 29, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: Dirty Shirley's Bistro and Cigar Bar
  • Address: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Suite 900, Katy, TX, 77450
  • Web: https://www.getdirtyshirleys.com/
Saturday night just got cooler! Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, drinks, and cigars as the Cool Breeze Band takes the stage at Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar.

🔥 What’s Happening:

  • Live performance by Cool Breeze Band
  • Kick back with your favorite drink and enjoy premium cigars
  • Vibes that keep the party going all night long

📅 When: Saturday, November 29
🕗 Time: 8 PM
💵 Cover: $10
📍 Where: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Ste. 900, Katy, TX 77450

Let’s make it a night to remember—great music, cool drinks, and even cooler people!

