Cool Breeze Band Live at Dirty Shirley’s Thanksgiving Weekend | Nov 29

Saturday night just got cooler! Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, drinks, and cigars as the Cool Breeze Band takes the stage at Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar.
🔥 What’s Happening:
- Live performance by Cool Breeze Band
- Kick back with your favorite drink and enjoy premium cigars
- Vibes that keep the party going all night long
📅 When: Saturday, November 29
🕗 Time: 8 PM
💵 Cover: $10
📍 Where: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Ste. 900, Katy, TX 77450
Let’s make it a night to remember—great music, cool drinks, and even cooler people!
