Source: General / Day 26

Houston is getting ready for a night of grown and sexy R&B vibes as Frankie Farr Ent presents Day 26 live at Warehouse Live on Friday, May 2. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance from Que, Rob, Brian, Willie and Mike as the group brings their signature harmonies and fan favorite hits to the stage.

Adding to the energy of the night, “The So H-Town Queen” Abosstress and “The Rodeo King” Lah Pat will also hit the stage with live performances, giving the hometown crowd even more to look forward to. Their presence brings a strong local flavor to an already stacked lineup, making this more than just a concert, but a full Houston experience.

Meet and greet opportunities will also be available for fans looking to get up close with Day 26 and create lasting memories from the night. Whether you are coming for the nostalgia, the vocals or the vibe, this show is shaping up to be one you do not want to miss.

The event will take place at Warehouse Live, located at 2600 Travis Street in Midtown, making it the perfect destination for a night out in the city. Grab your crew, plan your fits and get ready for a night of smooth sounds and unforgettable performances.

Day 26 LIVE at Warehouse Live Midtown | May 2 was originally published on theboxhouston.com