Ella Mai Returns to Houston on August 5th with ‘Do You Still Love Me?’ Tour

- Date/time: Aug 5
- Venue: Smart Financial Centre
- Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas
- Web: https://us.atgtickets.com/events/ella-mai/smart-financial-centre/
Ella Mai is bringing her Do You Still Love Me? 2026 Tour to the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, giving Houston fans a chance to experience her signature R&B sound live in an intimate setting. Known for hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip,” Ella Mai is set to deliver a night full of smooth vocals, real emotion, and unforgettable vibes you won’t want to miss.
More from Majic 102.1