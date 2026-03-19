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Ella Mai Returns to Houston on August 5th with ‘Do You Still Love Me?’ Tour

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Do You Still Love Me?

Ella Mai is bringing her Do You Still Love Me? 2026 Tour to the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, giving Houston fans a chance to experience her signature R&B sound live in an intimate setting. Known for hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip,” Ella Mai is set to deliver a night full of smooth vocals, real emotion, and unforgettable vibes you won’t want to miss.

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