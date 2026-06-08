Visit Sugar Land will be hosting several official FIFA World Cup 26™ viewing parties. Here’s when you can watch all the action from Sugar Land Town Square:

Source: Visit Sugar Land / Visit Sugar Land

Thursday, June 11, 2026

2 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Africa

Friday, June 12, 2026*

8 p.m. — United States vs. Paraguay

Saturday, June 13, 2026

5 p.m. — Brazil vs. Morocco

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

6 p.m. — Ghana vs. Panama

Friday, June 19, 2026*

2 p.m. — United States vs. Australia

7:30 p.m. — Brazil vs. Haiti

Saturday, June 27, 2026

6:30 p.m. — Colombia vs. Portugal

Sunday, July 19, 2026*

2 p.m. — Final Match

*Indicates watch parties when 97.9 The Box and 93Q Country will be present.

Tickets are available now.

FIFA World Cup 26™ Viewing Parties was originally published on 93qcountry.com