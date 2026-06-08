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FIFA World Cup 26™ Viewing Parties

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FC Barcelona v Olympiakos Piraeus - UEFA Champions League
  • Date/time: Jun 11 to Jul 19
  • Venue: Sugar Land Town Square
  • Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX, 77479

Visit Sugar Land will be hosting several official FIFA World Cup 26™ viewing parties. Here’s when you can watch all the action from Sugar Land Town Square:

FIFA World Cup 26 tournament viewing parties schedule with match dates, times, and teams.
Source: Visit Sugar Land / Visit Sugar Land

Thursday, June 11, 2026
2 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Africa

Friday, June 12, 2026*
8 p.m. — United States vs. Paraguay

Saturday, June 13, 2026
5 p.m. — Brazil vs. Morocco

Wednesday, June 17, 2026
6 p.m. — Ghana vs. Panama

Friday, June 19, 2026*
2 p.m. — United States vs. Australia
7:30 p.m. — Brazil vs. Haiti

Saturday, June 27, 2026
6:30 p.m. — Colombia vs. Portugal

Sunday, July 19, 2026*
2 p.m. — Final Match

*Indicates watch parties when 97.9 The Box and 93Q Country will be present.

Tickets are available now.

FIFA World Cup 26™ Viewing Parties was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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