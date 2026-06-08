- Date/time: Jun 11 to Jul 19
- Venue: Sugar Land Town Square
- Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX, 77479
Visit Sugar Land will be hosting several official FIFA World Cup 26™ viewing parties. Here’s when you can watch all the action from Sugar Land Town Square:
Thursday, June 11, 2026
2 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Africa
Friday, June 12, 2026*
8 p.m. — United States vs. Paraguay
Saturday, June 13, 2026
5 p.m. — Brazil vs. Morocco
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
6 p.m. — Ghana vs. Panama
Friday, June 19, 2026*
2 p.m. — United States vs. Australia
7:30 p.m. — Brazil vs. Haiti
Saturday, June 27, 2026
6:30 p.m. — Colombia vs. Portugal
Sunday, July 19, 2026*
2 p.m. — Final Match
*Indicates watch parties when 97.9 The Box and 93Q Country will be present.
FIFA World Cup 26™ Viewing Parties was originally published on 93qcountry.com