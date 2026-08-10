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Houston 9/11 Heroes Run | Houston City Hall | Sept. 12, 2026

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  • Date/time: Sep 12, 8:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Houston City Hall
  • Address: 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX, 77002

The Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run returns to Houston Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 a.m. at Houston City Hall.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K gives Houstonians a chance to come together and honor the heroes of that day, as well as those who stepped up to serve in the wars that followed.

The event welcomes runners, ruckers and walkers of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re chasing a personal best, walking with family or taking part to remember someone who served, the 9/11 Heroes Run is built around one promise: Never forget.

The annual event also helps share the significance of Sept. 11 with future generations while supporting the mission of the Travis Manion Foundation.

Firefighters marching in a parade, runners participating in a 9/11 memorial run, and spectators cheering along the route. Text: "9/11 Heroes Run", "Run to Remember", "September 12, 2026", "City Hall, Houston TX", and radio station logos.
Source: City of Houston / Radio One

Houston 9/11 Heroes Run | Houston City Hall | Sept. 12, 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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