Houston’s MLK Unity Parade Returns January 18, 2027

Source: MLK Parade 2027 / City of Houston

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the City of Houston’s MLK Unity Parade on Monday, January 18, 2027, in downtown Houston. Hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the annual parade will begin at Houston City Hall, located at 901 Bagby Street, and bring together community organizations, schools, businesses, churches, and residents for a day of unity, culture, and remembrance. Building on the success of Houston’s historic unified MLK parade tradition, the event honors Dr. King’s vision of equality, service, and togetherness while showcasing the city’s diversity through marching bands, floats, performances, and community participation. The parade is free and open to the public.