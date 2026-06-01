Jill Scott Set for Two Night Show in Sugar Land

Neo soul icon Jill Scott is bringing her highly anticipated From This Moment On Tour to the Houston area this summer. The Grammy Award winning singer will perform on August 30 at Smart Financial Centre, giving fans a chance to experience her powerful vocals, spoken word artistry, and timeless catalog live on stage. Known for hits such as “A Long Walk,” “Golden,” and “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat),” Scott has remained one of R&B’s most respected and influential voices for more than two decades. The Houston stop is expected to feature a mix of fan favorites, deep cuts, and soulful storytelling, making it one of the most anticipated R&B concerts of the season. Tickets are available through Live Nation and official ticketing outlets.