- Date/time: Aug 9
- Venue: Annual Back 2 School Block Party
- Address: 6224 Richmond Ave, Houston, Texas
Houston families can get ready for the new school year with a day of free supplies, entertainment and community support at the Annual Back 2 School Block Party, hosted by Johnny Dang & Co., Paul Wall and Eyeconic Television.
The event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnny Dang & Co., 6224 Richmond Ave. Admission is free, and attendees can take advantage of a variety of giveaways and family-friendly activities while supplies last.
Guests can enjoy:
- Free backpacks
- Free school supplies
- Free haircuts
- Free food
- Free health checks
- Live music
- Talent show
- Giveaways
- Special guest appearances
Organizers are also accepting donations, sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.
Johnny Dang & Co. Hosts Free Back 2 School Block Party was originally published on theboxhouston.com