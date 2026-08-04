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Johnny Dang & Co. Hosts Free Back 2 School Block Party

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  • Date/time: Aug 9
  • Venue: Annual Back 2 School Block Party
  • Address: 6224 Richmond Ave, Houston, Texas

Houston families can get ready for the new school year with a day of free supplies, entertainment and community support at the Annual Back 2 School Block Party, hosted by Johnny Dang & Co., Paul Wall and Eyeconic Television.

The event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnny Dang & Co., 6224 Richmond Ave. Admission is free, and attendees can take advantage of a variety of giveaways and family-friendly activities while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy:

  • Free backpacks
  • Free school supplies
  • Free haircuts
  • Free food
  • Free health checks
  • Live music
  • Talent show
  • Giveaways
  • Special guest appearances

Organizers are also accepting donations, sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.

Johnny Dang & Co. Hosts Free Back 2 School Block Party was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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